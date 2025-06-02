 |  Login 
Indian passenger car sales show mixed trends in May, with negative bias

Monday, 02 June 2025 14:31:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s passenger car sales in May this year showed a mixed trend with a negative bias, according to sales data for the month released by various companies on Monday, June 2.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 180,077 units in May this year, a modest growth of 3.2 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

However, the second largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 58,701 units, a decline of 7.6 percent, and Tata Motors sold 41,577 units, a fall of 11 percent, both year on year.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 84,110 units, a growth of 17 percent, and Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited saw its sales increase by 22 percent to 30,864 units, year on year.

Kia India sold 22,315 units, a rise of 14.4 percent year on  year, and JSW MG Motors reported sales of 6,304 units, up 40 percent year on year. 


