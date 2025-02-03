 |  Login 
Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in January with negative bias

Monday, 03 February 2025 15:44:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales, as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, showed a mixed trend with a negative bias in January this year, with a few large car makers reporting declines in sales growth during the month, SteelOrbis learned from the compilation of data released by automobile companies on Monday, February 3.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 173,599 units in January 2025, a rise of four percent year on year.

However, the second largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 65,603 units, a decline of three percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited reported sales of 48,316 units, a fall of 11 percent, and Honda Motors Limited sold 12,304 units, a decline of seven percent, both year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar India Limited saw sales of 29,371 units in January this year, a rise of 19 percent, and Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 50,659 units, a rise of 18 percent, year on year.

Kia Motors sold 25,050 units, a rise of five percent year on year, and JSW MG Motors India Limited sold 4,455 units, a rise of 256 percent though from a very low base.


