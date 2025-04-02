 |  Login 
Indian passenger car sales see low single-digit growth in FY 2024-25

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 17:46:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by despatches from manufacturers to dealers have been provisionally estimated at 4.34 million units in the fiscal year 2024-25, up just 2.6 percent year on year, according to data released by various companies on Wednesday, April 2.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, passenger car sales came to 4.23 million units, a rise of nine percent year on year.

India’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, (MSIL) reports sales of 1.9 million units in 2024-25, a rise of 2.7 percent, while the second largest car manufacturing company, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), sold 598,666 units during the year, marking a growth of 2.6 percent, year on year.

Tata Motors’ domestic car sales declined by three percent year on year to 553,585 units. 

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 551,487 units in 2024-25, a rise of 19.9 percent, and Toyota Kirloskar India Limited achieved sales of 337,148 units, a rise of 27.8 percent, year on year.


