 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian passenger car sales growth show mixed trends in Feb ranging from muted to negative

Monday, 03 March 2025 09:56:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India passenger car sales, as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, showed a mixed trend of growth in February 2025, ranging between muted and negative, compilation of official figures released by various large auto companies showed on Monday, March 3.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 160,791 units in February this year, a marginal rise of 0.3 percent year on year, data released by the company showed.

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), the second largest passenger car maker, achieved sales of 58,727 units in February, a decline of 2.93 percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited reports sales of 46,811 units, a fall of nine percent, while Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 28,414 units, a rise of 13 percent, both year on year.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 50,420 units, a rise of 19 percent, and Kia India sold 25,026 units, up 23.8 percent, both year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

ICRA: Indian passenger car sales growth to be moderate at 4-7% in FY 2025-26

28 Feb | Steel News

Suzuki Motors to invest $8 billion in Indian arm to ramp up passenger car output

24 Feb | Steel News

India’s TML starts operation of end-of-life vehicle scrapping facility

10 Feb | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales rise by seven percent in January

07 Feb | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in January with negative bias

03 Feb | Steel News

Indian auto companies oppose move to impose safeguard duty on steel imports

31 Jan | Steel News

Indian automakers to mandatorily recycle 8% of steel from old vehicles starting in April

14 Jan | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales increase by nine percent in 2024

07 Jan | Steel News

India’s passenger car sales see 11 percent rise in December

02 Jan | Steel News

India’s industrial output grows 3.5% in October, up from 3.1% in September

13 Dec | Steel News