Indian passenger car sales growth show mixed trends in Feb ranging from muted to negative

India passenger car sales, as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, showed a mixed trend of growth in February 2025, ranging between muted and negative, compilation of official figures released by various large auto companies showed on Monday, March 3.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 160,791 units in February this year, a marginal rise of 0.3 percent year on year, data released by the company showed.

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), the second largest passenger car maker, achieved sales of 58,727 units in February, a decline of 2.93 percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited reports sales of 46,811 units, a fall of nine percent, while Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 28,414 units, a rise of 13 percent, both year on year.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 50,420 units, a rise of 19 percent, and Kia India sold 25,026 units, up 23.8 percent, both year on year.