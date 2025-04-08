Indian passenger car retail sales up six percent in March

Indian passenger car retail sales as denoted by new registrations have been estimated at 350,603 units in March this year, a rise 6.26 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Tuesday, April 8.

FADA said that retail sales rebounded in March after registering a decline of 10.34 percent year on year in February.

“The passenger vehicle segment benefited from discounting, forthcoming price hikes, and festive buying. New model launches and better variant availability also aided growth,” FADA president C. S. Vigneshwar said in a statement.

However, FADA highlighted inventory challenges in the passenger car segment. Dealer stock levels, while improving from their peak of 70-75 days in August-September 2024, still remained elevated at 50-55 days, it noted.