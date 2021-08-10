Indian passenger car registrations indicate 62.9% growth in July

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 11:56:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales, as denoted by new registrations, were recorded at 261,744 units in July this year, up 62.9 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Tuesday, August 10.

According to FADA, the rate of revival of sales of two-wheelers was slower at 27.56 percent year on year, with 1,132,611 units sold in July this year.

“With the entire country now open, July continues to see robust recovery in auto retails as demand across all categories remains high. The low base effect also continues to play its part,” FADA president, Vinkesh Gulati said.

“Personal vehicles witnessed high demand, especially with the buzz around new launches. The waiting period due to supply-side constraints has been persisting for quite a few months and is now becoming a deep-rooted issue for OEMs,” he said.

“The two-wheeler segment, though, continues to see positive demand: the rate of recovery remains sluggish as customers at the bottom of the pyramid suffer from poor disposable income and due to rural markets where Covid cases were high during the second wave,” he added.