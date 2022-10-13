﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government abandons privatization plans for SAIL subsidiary

Thursday, 13 October 2022 11:18:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has abandoned plans for privatization of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP), a wholly owned subsidiary of state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) owing to lack of private bidders, a government statement said on Thursday, October 13.

“Multiple EoIs (expression of interests) had been received and qualified bidders had conducted due diligence. However, finally due to insufficient bidder interest in proceeding further with the transaction, the government with approval of Empowered Group of Ministers has decided to annul the EoI and thereby terminating the present transaction,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) said in a statement.

The Indian government in 2016 had approved the privatization of SAIL subsidiaries like VISP, Salem Steel Plant (SSP) and Alloy Steel Plant (ASP).

VISP, located in southern state of Karnataka, produces pig iron and alloy and special steel through the blast furnace route.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

Similar articles

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves highest single-day output of ERW pipes

30 Sep | Steel News

India’s steel ministry asks SAIL, Tata Steel to increase use of inland waterways for cheaper logistics

27 Sep | Steel News

SAIL’s Bhilai mill faces acute coking coal shortage with imports stranded at port

27 Sep | Steel News

Indian government gets applications from 75 steel firms for inclusion in PLI Scheme

19 Sep | Steel News

Indian Railways seeks private investor to construct steel forged wheel unit

15 Sep | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves record single-day at Hot Strip Mill 2 on Sept 10

13 Sep | Steel News

Indian mills start hiking HRC base prices, reversing cuts earlier in month

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Rating agency Ind-Ra affirms stable outlook for SAIL

08 Sep | Steel News

Indian domestic mills cut flat products base prices by $19-25/mt for Sept

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

SAIL to commence trial production of HH rails for high-speed freight corridors

17 Aug | Steel News