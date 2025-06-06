 |  Login 
Indian automobile retails sales up 5 percent in May, passenger car declines

Friday, 06 June 2025 11:21:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian automobile vehicle retail sales as denoted by new registrations were recorded at 2,212,809 units in May 2025, a rise of 5.1 percent over corresponding month of previous year, according to data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) on Friday.

Passenger vehicle sales were recorded at 302,214 units in May 2025, a decline of 3.11 percent over corresponding month of previous year. Similarly, commercial vehicle sales fell 3.71 percent.

The two-wheeler segment grew by 7.31 percent at 1,652,637 units registered in May and three-wheeler sales was up 6.28 percent at 104,448 units.

“Although bookings remained steady, actual conversions at retail level were weak due to financing constraints and deferred buying decisions.” FADA president, C. S. Vigneshwar said in a statement.


