Indian automobile retail sales up three percent in April

Monday, 05 May 2025 10:58:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s automobile retail sales as denoted by new registrations were recorded at 2,287,952 units in April 2025, a rise of 2.95 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association (FADA) on Monday, May 5.

All vehicle categories except commercial vehicles (CVs) showed growth during the month, FADA said.

Passenger vehicles (PVs) recorded retail sales of 349,939 units in April, a rise of 1.55 percent, while two-wheeler sales totalled 1,686,774 units, a rise of 2.25 percent, and three-wheeler retail sales amounted to 99,766 units, a rise of 24.51 percent, all year on year.

CV sales were recorded at 90,558 units, a decline of 1.05 percent, FADA said.

Regarding the outlook, FADA said dealer feedback paints a nuanced picture for May across all segments with PV retail sales expected to hold steady but to be muted, as buyers await new-model roll-outs and contend with elevated financing costs.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

