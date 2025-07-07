Indian automobile retail sales rise by five percent in June

Indian automobile retail sales, as denoted by new registrations across all categories, have been recorded at 2,003,873 units in June 2025, a rise of 4.84 percent year on year, according to the data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Monday, July 7.

Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales rose by two percent to 2,97,722 units and two-wheeler retail sales rose by five percent to 14,46,387 units, year on year.

Three-wheeler sales increased by seven percent to 1,00,625 units, while tractor registrations increased by nine percent to 77,214 units, also year on year.

Commercial vehicles retail sales were reported at 73,367 units in June 2025, a rise of seven percent year on year, FADA said.

“Heavy rains and tight market liquidity weighed on footfall and conversion, even as elevated incentive schemes and fresh bookings lent selective support,” FADA president C S Vigneshwar said in a statement.