 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian auto sector faces surging inventories, companies start to cut outputs

Thursday, 22 August 2024 14:52:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian automobile industry is facing a glut of unsold passenger cars at dealers surging to 700,000 units valued at $8.70 billion, according to a statement issued by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Thursday, August 22.

The unprecedented rise in inventories has forced the largest car maker in terms of market share Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSL) to formally announce a cutback in production.

According to FADA, the inventory-holding period of dealers on average increased from 65-67 days to 70-75 days in July.

According to industry estimates, despite a 7.4 percent increase in passenger car production in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2024-25 to 496,000 units, sales (despatch from factory to dealer) were up a marginal 1.2 percent to 427,000 units.

The Indian market is usually a bit slower in the first quarter than in the rest of the year, but this year demand has been slower than expected, especially due to the national elections and adverse weather, including heavy rain and heatwaves, an official at MSIL said.

“As inventories have increased, we are making adjustments. This year, the festival season starts in late August, a little earlier than the previous year, and the higher the demand, the bigger the volume for the whole period becomes,” he said.

“We are currently adjusting production to reduce market stock and are closely monitoring demand trends,” he added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

India’s automobile retail sales increase by 14 percent in July

05 Aug | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in July

02 Aug | Steel News

Indian auto retail sales up just 0.73 percent in June

05 Jul | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report subdued sales growth in June

02 Jul | Steel News

CRISIL: Nine Indian car companies plan 52% rise in passenger car capacity

26 Jun | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales rise by 2.61 percent in May

10 Jun | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report muted sales growth in May

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s total automobile retail sales increase by 27 percent in April

09 May | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales growth moderates on high base effect, muted demand

02 May | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales increase by 10% in FY 2023-24

08 Apr | Steel News