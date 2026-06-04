India sees 3% rise in crude steel output in May 2026, imports up 63%

India’s crude steel production has been provisionally estimated at 14.21 million mt in May 2026, a rise of 2.9 percent year on year, according to data released by the ministry of steel on Thursday, June 4.

Finished steel production in May has been estimated at 13.94 million mt, a rise of nine percent year on year, the data showed.

During the April-May period of the fiscal year 2026-27, crude steel production totaled 28.04 million mt, up 2.7 percent, while finished steel production rose by 6.4 percent to 27.36 million mt, both year on year.

On the trade front, India imported 0.69 million mt of finished steel in May 2026, an increase of 62.5 percent, while exports were up 29.9 percent to 0.51 million mt, year on year.

During the April-May period, finished steel imports were an estimated 1.37 million mt and exports totaled 0.98 million mt, making the country a net importer of the metal during the period.