India plans to complete auction of 22 mineral blocks within next two months

Thursday, 06 October 2022 13:59:52 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has drawn up plans to auction 22 mineral blocks and complete the process of allocation to successful bidders within the next two months, government sources said on Thursday, October 6, citing an official notice issued by the ministry of mines.

The mines to be auctioned include six iron ore blocks, three blocks of limestone, three blocks of gold, two blocks of bauxite, and one block each of copper, phosphorite and glauconite, the sources said.

The blocks are spread across the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, and the notice inviting tenders was already floated last month, the sources said. The mines ministry has set a target of auctioning 500 mining blocks by the end of 2024, they said.