India looking at continuing imports of coking coal from Russia

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 14:09:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Despite global sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, India is looking to continue to import coking coal from that country, India’s minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh indicated in a statement on Wednesday, March 30.

The minister said that India is moving toward continued import of coking coal from Russia and even hinted that such imports could be doubled without specifying the timeframe.

The minister, however, admitted that “smooth supplies of coking coal from Russia had been affected”, without further elaboration.

According to industry estimates, about 1.06 million mt of coking coal was scheduled to be delivered at Indian ports in March, but has been delayed.

However, earlier this month, Tata Steel, a recent importer of coking coal from Russia said that it was looking at alternative sourcing following sanctions against Russia and payment issues.