﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India looking at continuing imports of coking coal from Russia

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 14:09:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Despite global sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, India is looking to continue to import coking coal from that country, India’s minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh indicated in a statement on Wednesday, March 30.

The minister said that India is moving toward continued import of coking coal from Russia and even hinted that such imports could be doubled without specifying the timeframe.

The minister, however, admitted that “smooth supplies of coking coal from Russia had been affected”, without further elaboration.

According to industry estimates, about 1.06 million mt of coking coal was scheduled to be delivered at Indian ports in March, but has been delayed.

However, earlier this month, Tata Steel, a recent importer of coking coal from Russia said that it was looking at alternative sourcing following sanctions against Russia and payment issues.


Tags: coking coal raw mat India Indian Subcon steelmaking 

Similar articles

15 Mar

India’s Tata Steel scouts for alternatives to Russian coking coal
07 Mar

India’s coking coal imports decline 6.78 percent in April-February
07 Feb

India’s coking coal import freight at major ports down 5.69% in Apr-Jan
05 Jan

India’s coking coal imports up a marginal 0.41% in April-December
30 Dec

India to increase washed coking coal supplies to steel mills to 15 million mt a year
08 Dec

India proposes import parity-based pricing for domestic coking coal
03 Dec

India holds talks with Mongolia on sourcing high grade coking coal
29 Oct

JSW Limited: Indian coking coal prices to rise $100/mt in Q3 of FY 2021-22
15 Oct

India and Russia to collaborate on steel and mining with focus on coking coal trade
06 Sep

Ind-Ra: High coking coal prices to impact Indian mills’ gross margins