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India initiates review of National Mineral Policy 2019

Thursday, 22 October 2026 11:35:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government has initiated a process to review the National Mineral Policy 2019 to align it with the rapid changes in the sector, with a focus on critical minerals and recycling, government sources said on Thursday, October 22.

The ministry of mines has kick-started the process by setting up a panel to comprehensively review the National Mineral Policy 2019 and submit recommendations within the next two months, the sources said.

The nine-member committee is headed by the additional secretary to the ministry of mines, they added.

The mandate of the panel would be to review the National Mineral Policy, 2019, in view of developments in the mineral sector since its formulation, identifying provisions that need modification, and recommending a comprehensive revision of the policy.

“Revision of the National Mineral Policy 2019, has become imperative in view of significant changes in the mineral sector, the emerging strategic importance of critical and strategic minerals, and the mines ministry's initiative to review and recast the MMDR Act, 1957,” the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) said in a statement.

“A lot has changed since then. Mining jurisdictions across the world have revised their policies around national priorities, supply-chain resilience, value addition within the country and sustainable development," the co-chair of the mining committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries' (FICCI), Pankaj Satija, said.

India, too, has moved forward through progressive initiatives, including amendments to the mining law and the introduction of the National Critical Mineral Mission.”

"A fresh look at the mineral policy would be timely to bring it in line with these reforms and the country's needs in critical minerals, exploration and responsible mining. Industry would welcome the opportunity to contribute to such a review," he said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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