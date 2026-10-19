Jindal Steel starts operation of first phase of cargo terminal at Paradip Port

India's Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) has commenced commercial operations at a 12. 5 million mt per year capacity cargo terminal at Paradip Port in the eastern state of Odisha through its subsidiary Jindal Paradip Port Limited, a company statement said on Monday, October 19.

Jindal Paradip Port, in which Jindal Steel holds a controlling stake, is developing a 25 million mt per year dry bulk cargo terminal at the western dock of Paradip Port. The project will entail an investment of around $357 million.



Jindal Paradip Port has entered into a concession agreement with Paradip Port Authority (PPA) for the development of the western dock on BOT ( build-operate-transfer) basis.