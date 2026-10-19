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Jindal Steel starts operation of first phase of cargo terminal at Paradip Port

Monday, 19 October 2026 12:12:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) has commenced commercial operations at a 12. 5 million mt per year capacity cargo terminal at Paradip Port in the eastern state of Odisha through its subsidiary Jindal Paradip Port Limited, a company statement said on Monday, October 19.

Jindal Paradip Port, in which Jindal Steel holds a controlling stake, is developing a 25 million mt per year dry bulk cargo terminal at the western dock of Paradip Port. The project will entail an investment of around $357 million.

Jindal Paradip Port has entered into a concession agreement with Paradip Port Authority (PPA) for the development of the western dock on BOT ( build-operate-transfer) basis.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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