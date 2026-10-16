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JSW JFE reviews engineering plans for electrical steel project with Tenova

Friday, 16 October 2026 12:50:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

India-based JSW JFE Electrical Steel, a 50:50 joint venture between JSW Steel and Japan's JFE Steel, is progressing its grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) project with three processing lines ordered from Italy-based Tenova in 2025, according to the equipment supplier's latest announcement. Engineering teams recently met in Bellary to review technical interfaces and project execution plans.

Vijayanagar capacity planned at 100,000 mt/year

The partners' expansion plan will double Vijayanagar's initially planned capacity to 100,000 mt/year, with full production scheduled for 2027. Separately, Nashik's capacity will increase fivefold from 50,000 mt/year to 250,000 mt/year through phased commissioning during 2028-2030, bringing combined capacity to 350,000 mt/year to serve India's growing transformer and power infrastructure markets.

Three processing lines to support high-grade production

Tenova's supply comprises an annealing and pickling line, a decarburizing and coating line, and a flattening and coating line, supporting the production of GOES with improved magnetic properties and lower core losses. The contract follows a separate project involving two decarburizing and coating lines at Nashik.

According to Tenova's technology descriptions, annealing and pickling prepares strip for cold rolling by modifying its microstructure and removing scale, while decarburizing reduces carbon content to stabilize long-term magnetic performance before magnesium oxide coating. Final flattening and coating applies electrical insulation and uses controlled heating and tension to improve flatness and relieve internal stresses.

Tags: Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW JFE Steel 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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