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JSW Utkal orders 5.75 million mt sinter plant from SMS for Paradeep steelworks

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 13:42:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

India-based JSW Utkal Steel has awarded Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group a contract to supply a sinter plant for its planned 13.2 million mt/year integrated steelworks in Paradeep, Odisha, according to SMS Group's announcement.

Commissioning scheduled for May 2028

The first-phase sinter plant will have an annual capacity of approximately 5.75 million mt and a strand area of 496 square meters, with commissioning scheduled for May 2028. SMS will supply design, engineering and equipment, including electrical systems and Level 1 and Level 2 automation.

Technology to reduce fuel consumption and emissions

The plant will incorporate SMS's Emission- and Energy-Optimized Sintering (EOS) technology, which recirculates off-gases and recovers waste heat to reduce solid fuel consumption, operating costs and sulphur oxide and carbon emissions. Its Optimus Sinter digital solution will support production stability, fuel optimization and real-time process monitoring without additional hardware investment.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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