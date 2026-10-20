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India-New Zealand FTA comes into effect on October 20

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 11:10:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The India-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) came in to force today, October 20, becoming the seventh such agreement operationalized by India over the past five years, eliminating tariffs on 100 percent of Indian exports, Indian minister for commerce Piyush Goyal said in a statement on Tuesday, October 20.

All Indian merchandise exports to New Zealand will now be duty-free, Goyal said

Under the pact, New Zealand has also committed to investing $20 billion in India over the next 15 years, he said.

New Zealand trade minister Todd McClay in a statement said that 57 percent of New Zealand's exports to India will be tariff-free from day one.

The FTA provides a comprehensive framework for bilateral economic cooperation, covering market access, agricultural productivity, investment, talent mobility, sports, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Tags: New Zealand India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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