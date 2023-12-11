﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India-based Rane to invest $31 million in Mexican auto parts plant

Monday, 11 December 2023 00:48:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Chennai, India-based auto parts producer Rane will invest $31 million in the central Mexican state of Aguascaliente, the local government reported in a statement.

The Indian industrial group has several companies, including Rane Madras Limited that produces systems for vehicle steering and suspension.

According to the brief statement from the Aguascalientes government, Rane Madras will generate 300 new jobs. It also sets out the state's conditions for new investments from India.

The investment announcement was made at the local government offices. Aditya Ganesh, president of Rane Madras, who was present.

The government information did not specify when construction of the plant begins or when Rane production begins.

According to Rane's website, its main clients are automotive companies BMW, Hyundai, Benteler, KIA, Renault, Daimler, among others.

In Aguascalientes are the plants of Nissan and the automotive company Compas (Cooperation Manufacturing Plant Aguascalientes, Compas), a $1.0 billion 50-50 joint venture between Daimler and Nissan.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Mexican production of heavy trucks up 2.0 percent in November

11 Dec | Steel News

Sweden-based SKF moves part of its production from South Korea to Mexico

11 Dec | Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico grows 15.8 percent in November

07 Dec | Steel News

Mexican new vehicles sales forecasted to increase in 2023, 2024

07 Dec | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 18 percent in November

06 Dec | Steel News

Nissan will invest $700 million in Mexico to manufacture Kicks model

04 Dec | Steel News

Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 31.9 percent in November

04 Dec | Steel News

China’s Shacman will invest $10 million to assemble heavy trucks in Mexico

30 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s Kurabe inaugurates auto parts plant in Mexico

29 Nov | Steel News

Mexico's automotive exports hit historical record with $17.7 billion in October

27 Nov | Steel News