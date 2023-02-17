Ilsenburger Grobblech to supply heavy plate for Sofia offshore wind farm

Friday, 17 February 2023 11:47:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Salzgitter Group, has announced that it will supply approximately 28,000 mt of heavy plate to EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH for the Sofia offshore wind farm located off the northeast coast of the UK.

EEW Special Pipe Constructions will roll the plates into monopiles. The monopile foundations will be between 80 and 90 meters in length and weigh between 1,200 to 1,400 metric tons each.

Meanwhile, in August last year Ilsenburger Grobblech signed an agreement with Norway-based steel distributor Norsk Stål for the supply of low-carbon heavy plates, as SteelOrbis previously reported.