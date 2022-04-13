Dillinger and Saarstahl post higher sales revenues, expect strong capacity utilization in 2022

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 12:23:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group and Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl Group have announced their financial results for 2021.

Dillinger reported net sales revenue of €2.28 billion ($2.46 billion) in 2021, rising by 38.6 percent compared to €1.64 billion in 2020. The company’s EBITDA in the given year amounted to €201.1 million ($217.8 million) in 2021, compared to an EBITDA of €68.9 million recorded in 2020. Saarstahl reported net sales revenue of €2.77 billion ($3.0 billion) in 2021, up by 64.9 percent compared to €1.68 billion in 2020. The company’s EBITDA in the given year amounted to €281.5 million ($304.8 million), compared to an EBITDA of €70.4 million recorded in 2020.

In the given year, Dillinger’s crude steel production totaled 2.28 million mt, rising by 25.2 percent, while its heavy plate production increased by 27.1 percent to 1.78 million mt, both compared to 2020. In 2021, Saarstahl’s crude steel production totaled 2.64 million mt, rising by 41.1 percent year on year. In the same year, the company’s rolled steel production increased by 46.3 percent to 2.43 million mt, while its total sales went up by 38.2 percent to 2.42 million mt, both compared to the previous year.

According to the companies’ statements, Dillinger and Saarstahl started the new financial year with good demand and continued high margins. The companies continue to expect strong capacity utilization in 2022. However, the war between Russia and Ukraine may cause a massive slowdown in economic development, while the pandemic may also continue to influence the economy.