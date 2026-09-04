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Salzgitter commissions new hot straightening machine at Mülheim plate plant

Friday, 04 September 2026 14:26:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech has commissioned a new hot straightening machine at its Mülheim an der Ruhr plant, strengthening the facility's heavy plate processing capabilities, particularly for energy infrastructure applications.

The new equipment, described as one of the largest individual investments ever made at the site, was developed together with Austrian engineering company Buma Engineering & Anlagenbau.

New machine to produce thick, high-strength steel plates

The new hot straightening machine will enable the production of particularly thick, high-strength steel plates, which can be used in applications including foundations and support structures for offshore wind turbines. Salzgitter invested a double-digit million euro amount in dismantling the previous equipment and installing the new, more powerful hot straightening machine.

Salzgitter CEO Gunnar Groebler stated that the investment reinforces the group's position, through Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech and Ilsenburger Grobblech, as a supplier of steel products for wind energy infrastructure. He added that the new equipment will improve the company's competitiveness and enable it to further expand into future markets. Meanwhile, Salzgitter Mannesmann Grobblech managing director Hans-Jaan Rachner stated that the investment will allow the company to further strengthen its expertise in heavy plate for wind energy infrastructure.

Tags: Plate Flats Germany European Union Steelmaking Investments Salzgitter 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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