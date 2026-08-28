 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US tin plate exports down 5.9 percent in June 2026 from May

Friday, 28 August 2026 17:52:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 2,207 mt in June this year, down 5.9 percent month on month and down 40.6 percent year on year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $2.6 million in June compared to $3.0 million in the previous month and $4.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in June with 448 mt, compared to 88 mt in May and 310 mt in June 2025. There were no significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in June.

Tags: Plate Flats Middle East North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Plate
Thickness:  8 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 mm
S 235
SEÇKİN METAL NAK. SAN VE TİC A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Slitted Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 3 mm
Width:  20 mm
Length:  0 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Hot Rolled Plate
Thickness:  8 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 mm
S 355 J2 + N
SEÇKİN METAL NAK. SAN VE TİC A.Ş.
View Offer

Similar articles

Notable rebar, wire rod, pipe and plate shipments into the US, Sept. 27-Oct. 3

11 Oct | Steel Matters

Notable rebar, wire rod, pipe and plate shipments into the US, Sept. 20-26

04 Oct | Steel Matters

US steel imports drop in August but surge year-to-date

26 Sep | Steel News

Notable rebar, wire rod, HRC, CRC, HDG, plate and slab shipments into the US, Aug. 23-29

06 Sep | Steel Matters

US import licenses increase a slight 0.3 percent in August

06 Sep | Steel News

Notable rebar, wire rod, pipe, HDG and plate shipments into the US, Aug. 16-22

30 Aug | Steel Matters

Notable rebar, wire rod, HDG, plate and slab shipments into the US, Aug. 9-15

23 Aug | Steel Matters

US steel imports surge 19 percent year-to-date

22 Aug | Steel News

Notable rebar, wire rod, pipe, plate and slab shipments into the US, July 19-25

02 Aug | Steel Matters

Notable rebar, wire rod, HDG, plate and slab shipments into the US, July 12-18

26 Jul | Steel Matters