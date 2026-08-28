US tin plate exports down 5.9 percent in June 2026 from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 2,207 mt in June this year, down 5.9 percent month on month and down 40.6 percent year on year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $2.6 million in June compared to $3.0 million in the previous month and $4.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in June with 448 mt, compared to 88 mt in May and 310 mt in June 2025. There were no significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in June.