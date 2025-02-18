 |  Login 
Germany’s Ilsenburger Grobblech to supply heavy plate for wind tower construction

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 11:29:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that its subsidiary Ilsenburger Grobblech GmbH has signed a contract with wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa for the supply of heavy plates.

Within the scope of the contract, Ilsenburger Grobblech will provide about 25,000 mt of heavy plates for the construction of 36 wind towers called “Siemens Gamesa GreenerTower”, the carbon emissions of which are less than 700 kg per mt of steel. The order is scheduled for delivery between March and October this year.

In the meantime, these wind towers will be used in Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind farm “Thor” with a power generation capacity of over 1,000 MW in the Danish North Sea that is planned to be completed by late 2027.


