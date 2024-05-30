Salzgitter to supply carbon-reduced heavy plates to BEB Stahl

Thursday, 30 May 2024 12:23:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with BEB Stahl, a German trader and specialist in the processing of flat products, for the supply of carbon-reduced heavy plates. The plates will be produced at Salzgitter’s Ilsenburg plant.

“With the agreement, we are delighted that we will soon be able to rely on carbon-reduced quality sheets from Ilsenburg and meet growing customer requirements,” Christian Nadrowski, managing director of BEB Stahl, said.

With the SALCOS® program, Salzgitter will soon gradually replace carbon with hydrogen for steel production, thereby reducing carbon emissions by around 95 percent by 2033. As the Ilsenburg plant can already be supplied with low-emission steel from the company’s plant in Peine, the heavy plates produced at Ilsenburg plant reduce carbon emissions by 75 percent.