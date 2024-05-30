﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Salzgitter to supply carbon-reduced heavy plates to BEB Stahl

Thursday, 30 May 2024 12:23:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with BEB Stahl, a German trader and specialist in the processing of flat products, for the supply of carbon-reduced heavy plates. The plates will be produced at Salzgitter’s Ilsenburg plant.

“With the agreement, we are delighted that we will soon be able to rely on carbon-reduced quality sheets from Ilsenburg and meet growing customer requirements,” Christian Nadrowski, managing director of BEB Stahl, said.

With the SALCOS® program, Salzgitter will soon gradually replace carbon with hydrogen for steel production, thereby reducing carbon emissions by around 95 percent by 2033. As the Ilsenburg plant can already be supplied with low-emission steel from the company’s plant in Peine, the heavy plates produced at Ilsenburg plant reduce carbon emissions by 75 percent.


Tags: Plate Flats Germany European Union Steelmaking Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 22, 2024

30 May | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s plate demand weakens, prices stable week on week

29 May | Flats and Slab

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries rise in Q1, exports fall

28 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in mid-May

28 May | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable, demand fails to improve

27 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 21, 2024

23 May | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 2.0 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports up 35.8 percent in Jan-April

21 May | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

20 May | Flats and Slab

Consumption in Mexico of steel plate fell 25.4 percent in March

17 May | Steel News