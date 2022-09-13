Hilco Global sells German heavy plate rolling mill to Asian steelmaker

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 14:52:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Hilco Global’s Amsterdam-based subsidiary Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. has announced that it has sold all its assets at Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp’s heavy plate rolling mill in Duisburg to an Asian steel producer.

The sale comes six months after Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. first acquired the heavy plate rolling mill from Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.

Approximately 22,000 mt of machinery and equipment will be removed from Germany to Asia.

The rolling mill, which produced approximately 850,000 mt of steel during its operation, was shut down in September 2021.