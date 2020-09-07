﻿
IG Metall: German steel industry needs government support and alliances

Monday, 07 September 2020 17:58:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany's industrial union of metalworkers IG Metall has called on the German government to provide state aid and on steel companies to make alliances to shift the steel sector to renewable energy sources for blast furnaces in order to cut carbon emissions, according to Reuters.

Joerg Hofmann, the head of IG Metall, stated that billions of investments are needed to switch to greensteel as corporations, such as ThyssenKrupp, Saarstahl or Salzgitter, will not be able to do that on their own. According to Joerg Hofmann, despite the need for alliances, a merger between Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter could be risky. 


