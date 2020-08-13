﻿
English
Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 0.9% in July from June

Thursday, 13 August 2020 12:09:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced respective pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs of 1.77 million mt, 2.23 million mt and 2.09 million mt for July of this year, increasing by 2.3 percent, 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent compared to June. In July, the rises in ferrous metal futures prices stimulated steel producers to increase their capacity utilization rates, which resulted in Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output rise.

The company’s pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 12.12 million mt, 15.21 million mt and 14.17 million mt in the first seven months this year, up 20.6 percent, 23.8 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively, year on year.


