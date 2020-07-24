Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output down 3.9% in June from May

Friday, 24 July 2020 11:29:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced respective pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs of 1.73 million mt, 2.21 million mt and 2.06 million mt for June this year, decreasing by 3.9 percent, 4.6 percent and 1.9 percent compared to May. In June, the rainy weather and floods negatively affected the demand for steel, and so Valin Steel decreased its capacity utilization rate and cut output.

The producer’s pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 10.35 million mt, 12.98 million mt and 12.07 million mt in the first half this year, up 20.8 percent, 23.6 percent and 21.9 percent, respectively, year on year.