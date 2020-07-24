﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output down 3.9% in June from May

Friday, 24 July 2020 11:29:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced respective pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs of 1.73 million mt, 2.21 million mt and 2.06 million mt for June this year, decreasing by 3.9 percent, 4.6 percent and 1.9 percent compared to May. In June, the rainy weather and floods negatively affected the demand for steel, and so Valin Steel decreased its capacity utilization rate and cut output.

The producer’s pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 10.35 million mt, 12.98 million mt and 12.07 million mt in the first half this year, up 20.8 percent, 23.6 percent and 21.9 percent, respectively, year on year.


Tags: pig iron  crude steel  production  China  raw mat  Far East  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

NBS: China’s crude steel output surges 9.1% in July, up 1.9% from June
14  Aug

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July
13  Aug

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 0.9% in July from June
27  Jul

Crude steel output in Hebei increases by 1.7 percent in June
16  Jul

NBS: China’s crude steel output down in June from May, up 4.5% y-o-y