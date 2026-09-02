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HKM prepares to restart blast furnace B after overhaul

Wednesday, 02 September 2026 14:05:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann (HKM) is preparing to restart its blast furnace B following the completion of scheduled maintenance and a major overhaul that began in late May 2026 according to a report by OPIS.

Although HKM has not announced an exact restart date, equipment tests will be carried out over the next two weeks ahead of the furnace's return to operation.

Blast furnace B has 2.7 million mt annual capacity

During the shutdown, the refractory lining inside blast furnace B was completely renewed, while its cooling chambers were replaced. HKM also inspected and repaired parts of the furnace that cannot be accessed during normal operations.

Blast furnace B has an annual pig iron production capacity of 2.7 million mt. HKM also operates blast furnace A, which has a capacity of 2.5 million mt per year.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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