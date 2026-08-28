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Salzgitter launches new wear-resistant TektoSal®450 steel for multiple applications

Friday, 28 August 2026 11:54:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Salzgitter AG, has announced the launch of TektoSal®450, a new wear-resistant special steel available to customers as strip steel.

Wear-intensive applications targeted

The material is suitable for applications including earthmoving and mining machinery, dump trucks, tanks, containers and mixer transport systems, as well as other components primarily exposed to abrasive wear. It also offers good weather resistance.

Salzgitter Flachstahl offers TektoSal®450 as unpickled strip steel with natural edges in thicknesses ranging from 3 mm to 5 mm and widths between 900 mm and 1,500 mm. The company stated that the material provides high weldability due to its chemical composition and excellent bendability in both longitudinal and transverse directions.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Salzgitter 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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