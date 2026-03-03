Salzgitter signs major hydrogen pipeline contracts for Germany’s core network

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it has signed significant line pipe contracts with ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH for the construction of a new hydrogen pipeline forming part of Germany’s hydrogen core network.

Within the scope of the contracts, Salzgitter subsidiaries Mannesmann Grossrohr GmbH (MGR) and Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH (MLP) will provide line pipes for 70.6 km, equivalent to approximately 18,000 mt, and pipes for an additional 38.2 km, totaling around 6,000 mt, respectively.

FGL 702 project supports green steel transition

The pipes are designated for the FGL 702 hydrogen pipeline, which will run from Wefensleben to Salzgitter and from Angersdorf to Preußlitz.

The project represents a critical infrastructure component within Germany’s hydrogen core network and plays a strategic role in enabling the country’s energy transition. It is also directly linked to Salzgitter’s SALCOS® low-carbon steelmaking transformation program, under which the company is gradually converting its integrated steelworks to low-carbon production routes.

Technical specifications and delivery timeline

MGR will supply pipes with a diameter of 813 mm, featuring a three-layer polyethylene external coating and an internal epoxy Flowcoat. Around 4.5 km of this section will also receive an additional glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) coating.

MLP will deliver pipes with a 610 mm diameter and 18-meter length. These pipes will also be equipped with a three-layer polyethylene external coating and an internal Flowcoat lining applied at the Hamm facility to reduce friction losses during hydrogen transport. Approximately 6 km of the pipeline section will include additional GRP coating.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in February 2027, with pipes transported to designated storage sites ahead of installation.