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Germany's Salzgitter returns to net profit in H1 2026 amid geopolitical uncertainties

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 12:19:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has stated in its financial report for the first half of this year that the given period was characterized by geopolitical uncertainties, particularly due to the conflict in the Middle East, along with persistently weak demand in key customer industries. The results of its steel production and steel processing units improved despite the challenging market environment.

To future-proof its position, the company noted that it continued to implement its “P28” profit improvement program. The program is designed to improve the performance of its business units in a sustainable way. By 2028, the company expects to see an overall effect of €575 million from efficiency and process improvements in procurement, logistics, sales and technology, including measures taken from the previous Performance 2026 program. In the first half of 2026, the P28 program generated an additional €97 million in earnings, while the company expects to achieve at least €122 million for the full year.

In the first half, the company reported a net profit of €43.5 million, compared to a net loss of €88.9 million in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues amounted to €4.59 billion, down by 1.6 percent year on year. Salzgitter's EBITDA in the given period increased to €277.7 million, compared to €116.8 million in the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Salzgitter's crude steel production totaled 3.03 million mt in the first half, increasing by 3.7 percent year on year.

As for the full year, the company expects its sales revenues to be around €10 billion, and its EBITDA VX to be between €725 million and €825 million.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports Salzgitter 

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