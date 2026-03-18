Salzgitter launches construction initiative to expand low-carbon steel solutions

Germany-based steel producer Salzgitter AG has announced that it has launched a new “Construction Initiative” aimed at strengthening its position in the construction sector by offering integrated steel solutions and low-emission products.

The initiative is designed to provide centralized access to the group’s full service portfolio for clients, planners and construction companies.

The launch highlights the company’s strategy to align its steel offering with decarbonization goals and evolving construction sector requirements, while strengthening its role as a partner for large-scale projects.

Integrated steel solutions for construction sector

Under the initiative, Salzgitter will combine the capabilities of its group companies to deliver coordinated products, services and technical expertise for construction and infrastructure projects. The company stated that closer integration within the group will enable more efficient project execution and reliable processes, supporting customers across the construction value chain.

A key element of the initiative is the offering of low-emission steel products under the SALCOS® program, which is part of Salzgitter’s broader decarbonization strategy.

Supporting infrastructure and circular economy solutions

Salzgitter stated that the initiative combines:

carbon-reduced steel products,

technological expertise,

and reliable supply chains,

while also incorporating circular economy principles into construction solutions.

The company added that the initiative is intended to support the sustainable expansion of infrastructure projects in Germany.