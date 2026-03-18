 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Salzgitter...

Salzgitter launches construction initiative to expand low-carbon steel solutions

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 12:17:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steel producer Salzgitter AG has announced that it has launched a new “Construction Initiative” aimed at strengthening its position in the construction sector by offering integrated steel solutions and low-emission products.

The initiative is designed to provide centralized access to the group’s full service portfolio for clients, planners and construction companies.

The launch highlights the company’s strategy to align its steel offering with decarbonization goals and evolving construction sector requirements, while strengthening its role as a partner for large-scale projects.

Integrated steel solutions for construction sector

Under the initiative, Salzgitter will combine the capabilities of its group companies to deliver coordinated products, services and technical expertise for construction and infrastructure projects. The company stated that closer integration within the group will enable more efficient project execution and reliable processes, supporting customers across the construction value chain.

A key element of the initiative is the offering of low-emission steel products under the SALCOS® program, which is part of Salzgitter’s broader decarbonization strategy.

Supporting infrastructure and circular economy solutions

Salzgitter stated that the initiative combines:

  • carbon-reduced steel products,
  • technological expertise,
  • and reliable supply chains,

while also incorporating circular economy principles into construction solutions.

The company added that the initiative is intended to support the sustainable expansion of infrastructure projects in Germany.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Salzgitter signs major hydrogen pipeline contracts for Germany’s core network

03 Mar | Steel News

Germany approves extra €322 million funding for Salzgitter’s Salcos project

24 Feb | Steel News

Salzgitter expands defense sector presence with Thyrolf & Uhle acquisition

12 Feb | Steel News

Salzgitter receives first scrap shipment from Volvo under ScanLoop closed-loop recycling partnership

10 Feb | Steel News

Salzgitter to acquire thyssenkrupp’s HKM stake under new restructuring deal

09 Feb | Steel News

Salzgitter plans to downsize Hüttenwerke-Krupp Mannesmann

12 Jan | Steel News

Iberdrola Germany completes 65 MW solar plant to supply renewable power to Salzgitter

09 Jan | Steel News

Salzgitter strengthens defense-steel portfolio

08 Dec | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter reports lower net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

SMS group modernizes hot strip mill for Salzgitter

17 Oct | Steel News