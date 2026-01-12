Salzgitter plans to downsize Hüttenwerke-Krupp Mannesmann

German steelmaker Salzgitter Group plans to downsize Hüttenwerke-Krupp Mannesmann (HKM) in Duisburg, while sustaining operations under a revised structure and production volume, according to media reports. The plant currently has an annual capacity of four million mt.

Operations to be continued at reduced scale

Under the plan, Salzgitter intends to reduce capacity at the HKM site as part of efforts to improve competitiveness and align production with current market demand. The move is driven by ongoing industry challenges, including weak steel margins, high energy costs and competitive pressures in European markets.

Despite the planned downsizing, Salzgitter confirmed that HKM will continue to operate, preserving employment and production in a scaled-down format.

The initiative at HKM is part of Salzgitter’s wider restructuring strategy, which includes optimizing assets and streamlining operations across its business units. Management emphasized the need to adapt to market dynamics and secure long-term viability.