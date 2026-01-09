 |  Login 
Iberdrola Germany completes 65 MW solar plant to supply renewable power to Salzgitter

Friday, 09 January 2026 14:49:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Iberdrola Germany, a subsidiary of Spanish energy producer Iberdrola has announced the completion of a 65 MWp solar power plant in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, further expanding its onshore renewable energy footprint in Germany.

The solar facility covers approximately 45 hectares and is equipped with more than 92,000 photovoltaic modules.

Long-term PPA with Salzgitter AG

All electricity generated by the solar park will be supplied under a power purchase agreement (PPA) to German steel producer Salzgitter AG, supporting the latter’s green steel production pathway and broader decarbonisation strategy, reinforcing the role of direct renewable sourcing in the transformation of energy-intensive industries.

The solar plant is expected to generate approximately 60 GWh of electricity per year, an amount sufficient to supply more than 20,000 households. Annual carbon emissions reductions are estimated at over 23,000 mt.

Supporting industrial electrification

All power produced will be integrated into Salzgitter AG’s steelmaking operations, supporting the decarbonisation of one of Europe’s most energy-intensive industrial sectors.

For Iberdrola, the project positions renewable electricity as a cornerstone of industrial electrification and low-carbon value chain development in Germany.


