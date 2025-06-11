 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Salzgitter...

Salzgitter opens two new tenders to secure energy supply

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 13:42:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has opened two separate tenders in order to further secure its energy supply for low-carbon steel production.

Accordingly, one of the tenders is for the procurement of 150 MWp of solar energy from ground-mounted photovoltaic systems under a long-term power purchase agreement. This will enable the company to meet the remaining energy requirements under its SALCOS® low-carbon steel program.

Meanwhile, under the second tender, Salzgitter is looking for an investor to construct and operate a large-scale on-site battery storage system at its plant. This will allow the company to continue low-carbon steel production without interruption.

The deadline for submitting bids is June 22.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Germany’s Salzgitter breaks ground on electrolysis plant

21 Feb | Steel News

Germany’s Ilsenburger Grobblech to supply heavy plate for wind tower construction

18 Feb | Steel News

Salzgitter to produce low-carbon steel tower for energy project in Germany

29 Jan | Steel News

Salzgitter to procure green electricity from Energiekontor for low-carbon steelmaking

02 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity supply from Vattenfall

30 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter secures solar energy supply for green steelmaking

07 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter launches hydrogen procurement tender for green steelmaking

26 Jun | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter to use Ferrexpo’s DR pellets to decarbonize steelmaking further

27 May | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter to procure green hydrogen from Uniper SE

24 Apr | Steel News

Salzgitter to procure clean electricity for green steel production

08 Mar | Steel News