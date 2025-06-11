Salzgitter opens two new tenders to secure energy supply

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that its subsidiary Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH has opened two separate tenders in order to further secure its energy supply for low-carbon steel production.

Accordingly, one of the tenders is for the procurement of 150 MWp of solar energy from ground-mounted photovoltaic systems under a long-term power purchase agreement. This will enable the company to meet the remaining energy requirements under its SALCOS® low-carbon steel program.

Meanwhile, under the second tender, Salzgitter is looking for an investor to construct and operate a large-scale on-site battery storage system at its plant. This will allow the company to continue low-carbon steel production without interruption.

The deadline for submitting bids is June 22.