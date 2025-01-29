Salzgitter to produce low-carbon steel tower for energy project in Germany

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that, together with its subsidiary ENERCON specialized in wind turbine manufacturing and SMB Schönebecker Maschinenbau GmbH, a part of TM Group, it will produce steel towers using low-carbon steel for an onshore wind turbine project.

Accordingly, the new steel towers in question, which constitute a first in both Germany and Europe, will be installed on E-138 EP3 wind turbines within the scope of the Diepholzer Bruch wind farm project in Lower Saxony early this year.

As a result, the partners will be able to reduce the carbon emissions of steel towers by more than 70 percent, paving the way for an even more sustainable tower option for customers in future.