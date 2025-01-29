 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Salzgitter...

Salzgitter to produce low-carbon steel tower for energy project in Germany

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 15:01:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that, together with its subsidiary ENERCON specialized in wind turbine manufacturing and SMB Schönebecker Maschinenbau GmbH, a part of TM Group, it will produce steel towers using low-carbon steel for an onshore wind turbine project.

Accordingly, the new steel towers in question, which constitute a first in both Germany and Europe, will be installed on E-138 EP3 wind turbines within the scope of the Diepholzer Bruch wind farm project in Lower Saxony early this year.

As a result, the partners will be able to reduce the carbon emissions of steel towers by more than 70 percent, paving the way for an even more sustainable tower option for customers in future.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Salzgitter to procure green electricity from Energiekontor for low-carbon steelmaking

02 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity supply from Vattenfall

30 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter secures solar energy supply for green steelmaking

07 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter launches hydrogen procurement tender for green steelmaking

26 Jun | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter to use Ferrexpo’s DR pellets to decarbonize steelmaking further

27 May | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter to procure green hydrogen from Uniper SE

24 Apr | Steel News

Salzgitter to procure clean electricity for green steel production

08 Mar | Steel News

Salzgitter to procure green electricity from Energiekontor for low-carbon steelmaking

02 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity supply from Vattenfall

30 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter secures solar energy supply for green steelmaking

07 Aug | Steel News