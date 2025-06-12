Andritz’ new electrolyzer plant to support Salzgitter’s low-carbon steelmaking

Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz has announced that it has commissioned its electrolyzer plant in Erfurt, Germany, to support its customers’ green transition.

Accordingly, Andritz will supply the first electrolysis produced at the plant, which has a production capacity of around 1 GW per year, to German steelmaker Salzgitter AG’s 100-MW hydrogen plant for low-carbon steel production. Andritz said it can ramp up output at the plant based on customer demand.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Salzgitter’s hydrogen plant, also supplied by Andritz, will generate approximately 9,000 mt of green hydrogen per year and will be operational from 2026.