 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Andritz’...

Andritz’ new electrolyzer plant to support Salzgitter’s low-carbon steelmaking

Thursday, 12 June 2025 14:23:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz has announced that it has commissioned its electrolyzer plant in Erfurt, Germany, to support its customers’ green transition.

Accordingly, Andritz will supply the first electrolysis produced at the plant, which has a production capacity of around 1 GW per year, to German steelmaker Salzgitter AG’s 100-MW hydrogen plant for low-carbon steel production. Andritz said it can ramp up output at the plant based on customer demand.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Salzgitter’s hydrogen plant, also supplied by Andritz, will generate approximately 9,000 mt of green hydrogen per year and will be operational from 2026.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Salzgitter opens two new tenders to secure energy supply

11 Jun | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter breaks ground on electrolysis plant

21 Feb | Steel News

Germany’s Ilsenburger Grobblech to supply heavy plate for wind tower construction

18 Feb | Steel News

Salzgitter to produce low-carbon steel tower for energy project in Germany

29 Jan | Steel News

Salzgitter to procure green electricity from Energiekontor for low-carbon steelmaking

02 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity supply from Vattenfall

30 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter secures solar energy supply for green steelmaking

07 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter launches hydrogen procurement tender for green steelmaking

26 Jun | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter to use Ferrexpo’s DR pellets to decarbonize steelmaking further

27 May | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter to procure green hydrogen from Uniper SE

24 Apr | Steel News