Germany’s Salzgitter breaks ground on electrolysis plant

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it has officially broken ground on its 100 MW electrolysis plant that has been ordered from Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz.

Accordingly, the plant, which will begin generating around 9,000 mt of green hydrogen per year from 2026, will enable Salzgitter to produce low-carbon steel under its SALCOS® program. The SALCOS® program consists of a direct reduction plant, an electric arc furnace, both of which are under construction, and the 100 MW electrolysis plant.

As a result, the company will switch to virtually carbon-free steel production by 2033.