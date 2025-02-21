 |  Login 
Germany’s Salzgitter breaks ground on electrolysis plant

Friday, 21 February 2025 13:58:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it has officially broken ground on its 100 MW electrolysis plant that has been ordered from Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz.

Accordingly, the plant, which will begin generating around 9,000 mt of green hydrogen per year from 2026, will enable Salzgitter to produce low-carbon steel under its SALCOS® program. The SALCOS® program consists of a direct reduction plant, an electric arc furnace, both of which are under construction, and the 100 MW electrolysis plant.

As a result, the company will switch to virtually carbon-free steel production by 2033.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Salzgitter 

