 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany...

Germany approves extra €322 million funding for Salzgitter’s Salcos project

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 11:36:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) alongside the Lower Saxony government have approved an increase of around €322 million in public funding for German steel producer Salzgitter AG’s Salcos green steel project. The approval lifts total support for the first expansion stage to around €1.32 billion.

Public support increases to €1.32 billion

The move aims to ensure stable planning and continue the decarbonisation of steel production in Germany’s largest integrated mill. The economy ministry said the new approval secures implementation of the project rather than expanding its ambition. The ministry also indicated that the funding is shared with two thirds provided by the federal level and one third by Lower Saxony.

95 percent carbon reduction targeted

Salcos aims to shift primary steelmaking toward near climate-neutral production via direct reduction using green hydrogen, replacing carbon in the process and targeting up to 95 percent CO₂ reduction. Stage 1 of the Salcos project comprises a 100MW electrolyser, a direct reduction plant and an electric arc furnace, planned to come on stream from 2027.

German press reports emphasized this funding as a key support mechanism to keep the transformation on schedule and strengthen the competitiveness of German steel amid global climate policy and industrial shifts.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Investments Decarbonization Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Salzgitter puts off green steel project expansion amid market challenges

19 Sep | Steel News

Turkey-based Çemtaş reports higher net loss and lower revenues for 2025

24 Feb | Steel News

Saarstahl renews long-term steel supply agreement with Max Bögl for turbine tower production

24 Feb | Steel News

Georgia’s steel bar imports from Turkey rise sharply in January 2026

24 Feb | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 9, 2026

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish construction sector confidence down 2.1 percent in Feb 2026 from Jan

24 Feb | Steel News

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Feb 2026 from Jan

24 Feb | Steel News

Local Turkish dollar-based merchant bar prices fall further

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices fall by $5/mt amid depreciation of Turkish lira

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

US issues final subsidy rates for cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

24 Feb | Steel News