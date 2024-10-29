 |  Login 
Heine + Beisswenger to serve steel customers from new branch in northern Germany

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:33:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German trading company Heine + Beisswenger (H+B) has announced that it has inaugurated a new branch in Bremen in order to strengthen its presence in the northern market.

The company stated that with the opening of the new site, it will be able to supply high-quality steel products to many industries including valve, hydraulics, energy and shipbuilding faster and more flexibly. Also, H+B will focus on its subsidiary H+B Hightech to further expand its machining expertise, positioning themselves a a leading steel partner across Germany.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking 

