Heavy truck sales in China up 63 percent in September

Friday, 09 October 2020 12:36:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to around 136,000 units, up 63 percent year on year, while rising by five percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. In the January-September period this year, heavy truck sales in China totaled 1.2216 million units, up 37 percent year on year, exceeding the overall sales volume of 1.17 million units recorded in 2019.

The volume of heavy truck sales in September this year was the highest historical level for a month of September.