﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China up 63 percent in September

Friday, 09 October 2020 12:36:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, heavy truck sales in China amounted to around 136,000 units, up 63 percent year on year, while rising by five percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. In the January-September period this year, heavy truck sales in China totaled 1.2216 million units, up 37 percent year on year, exceeding the overall sales volume of 1.17 million units recorded in 2019.

The volume of heavy truck sales in September this year was the highest historical level for a month of September.


Tags: China  automotive  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Sep

Auto sales in China up in Sept 1-20 month on month, down year on year
21  Sep

CPCA: Auto retail sales in China in Sept expected to rise by 8%
18  Sep

Output of 11 major automakers in China up 17% in Sept 1-10
17  Sep

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 39% in Sept 8-14
11  Sep

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 3.5 percent in August from July