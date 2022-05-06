﻿
Heavy truck sales in China down 77 percent in April

Friday, 06 May 2022 10:41:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, heavy truck sales in China are expected to amount to 45,000 units, down 77 percent year on year, while down 41 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. Sales in April declined for the 12th consecutive month.

In the first four months this year, heavy truck sales in China totaled 278,000, down 62 percent year on year.

Analysts said the lockdown in Shanghai and strict control measures in the surrounding regions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, declines in investment and consumption, and production restrictions contributed to the sharp decrease in heavy truck sales in April.


