Heavy truck sales in China down 67 percent in March

Friday, 01 April 2022 10:52:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In March this year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 77,000 units, down 67 percent year on year, while up 20 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

The sales in March indicated a sharp year-on-year decrease due to strict control measures amid the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the January-March period this year, China’s heavy truck sales are estimated at 232,000 units, down 56 percent year on year.


