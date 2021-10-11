﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China down 60 percent in September

Monday, 11 October 2021 11:39:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, heavy truck sales in China are expected to amount to 60,000 units, down 60 percent year on year, while up 17 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. Though there was some increase month on month, overall sales were still at a relatively low level.

Heavy truck sales in the January-September period amounted to 1.234 million units, down 0.2 percent year on year, 8.3 percentage points slower than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first eight months, resulting in the first year-on-year drop in accumulative sales in the current year. 


Tags: Far East  China  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Oct

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.1 percent in late September
08 Oct

Steel sector PMI in Hebei declines to 43 percent in September
30 Sep

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in Sept 22-25 down 8%
24 Sep

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 13 percent in the first three weeks of September
22 Sep

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales expected to decline by 17.4 percent in September