Heavy truck sales in China down 60 percent in September

Monday, 11 October 2021 11:39:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, heavy truck sales in China are expected to amount to 60,000 units, down 60 percent year on year, while up 17 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. Though there was some increase month on month, overall sales were still at a relatively low level.

Heavy truck sales in the January-September period amounted to 1.234 million units, down 0.2 percent year on year, 8.3 percentage points slower than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first eight months, resulting in the first year-on-year drop in accumulative sales in the current year.