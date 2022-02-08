﻿
English
Heavy truck sales in China down 57 percent in January

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:25:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 78,000 units, down 57 percent year on year, while up 36 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

The sales in January indicated a big year-on-year decline due to the strong base in the same month last year. In addition, slack sales in December of last year contributed to the sharp month-on-month increase.

Sales of heavy trucks in China may see an improved performance in February following the long Chinese New Year holiday.


