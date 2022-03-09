﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China down 53 percent in February

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 11:44:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February this year, heavy truck sales in China are expected to amount to 56,000 units, down 53 percent year on year, while declining by 41 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

The sales in February declined for the tenth consecutive month since May last year.

In the first two months this year, heavy truck sales in China reached 151,000, down 50 percent year on year. Market sources stated too many cars on the roads, low freight and insufficient supply of goods contributed to the decline in heavy truck sales.


Tags: China  Far East  automotive  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Feb

More Chinese vehicle producers to increase investments in NEVs
21 Feb

CAAM: China's auto vehicle output down 16.7% in Jan from Dec, up slightly y-o-y
17 Feb

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 33% in Feb 1-13
15 Feb

China’s new energy passenger vehicle sales to reach 5.5 million units in 2022
08 Feb

Heavy truck sales in China down 57 percent in January