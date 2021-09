Monday, 06 September 2021 10:54:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, heavy truck sales in China are expected to amount to 62,000 units, down 52 percent year on year, while decreasing by 19 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

Market insiders expect that heavy truck sales in September may improve amid the acceleration of the issuance of special government bonds.